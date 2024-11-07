Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Veterans Day Arkansas

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Veterans Day Tribute to Arkansas veterans, the Arkansas National Guard, and to all veterans who have served.

    Veterans Day speeches from Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama have been edited from remarks; by Pres. Ronald Reagan during address to annual Veterans Day ceremony, Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 1985, Pres. Bill Clinton Arlington wreath laying ceremony, Nov. 11, 1997, and Pres. Barack Obama Veterans Day Address Nov. 11, 2013.

    The video contains photos and videos that trace Arkansas history from World War I to the present day following the history guide from the Arkansas National Guard Museum, focusing mainly on the battles and conflicts where the Arkansas National Guard played a major role from Camp Pike to France, and through to the present day.

    Interview: Spc. Jordan Phillips, 1039th Engineer Company, Arkansas Army National Guard, taken from B-Roll created by Staff Sgt. Chuck Robertson, 102nd MPAD, Mississppi National Guard, April 26, 2013, titled Arkansas National Guard at Tarin Kot Afghanistan.

    (Video By Arkansas Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 10:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943435
    VIRIN: 241111-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110678213
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Veterans Day
    Arkansas National Guard
    History
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Camp Pike

