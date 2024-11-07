A Veterans Day Tribute to Arkansas veterans, the Arkansas National Guard, and to all veterans who have served.
Veterans Day speeches from Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama have been edited from remarks; by Pres. Ronald Reagan during address to annual Veterans Day ceremony, Arlington National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 1985, Pres. Bill Clinton Arlington wreath laying ceremony, Nov. 11, 1997, and Pres. Barack Obama Veterans Day Address Nov. 11, 2013.
The video contains photos and videos that trace Arkansas history from World War I to the present day following the history guide from the Arkansas National Guard Museum, focusing mainly on the battles and conflicts where the Arkansas National Guard played a major role from Camp Pike to France, and through to the present day.
Interview: Spc. Jordan Phillips, 1039th Engineer Company, Arkansas Army National Guard, taken from B-Roll created by Staff Sgt. Chuck Robertson, 102nd MPAD, Mississppi National Guard, April 26, 2013, titled Arkansas National Guard at Tarin Kot Afghanistan.
(Video By Arkansas Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943435
|VIRIN:
|241111-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110678213
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Happy Veterans Day Arkansas, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.