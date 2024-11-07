Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB celebrates Veterans Day, spotlights team members’ service

    KAISERSL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.11.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The entire week leading up to Veterans Day 2024, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade spotlighted many of our Veterans. Today is Veterans Day, and today we join America in honoring all the brave men and women who have stepped forward to defend our nation.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 02:10
    Location: KAISERSL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    USArmy
    VeteransDay
    StrongerTogether
    SupportTheWarrior
    BeAllYouCanBe

