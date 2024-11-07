405th AFSB celebrates Veterans Day, spotlights team members’ service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943389" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The entire week leading up to Veterans Day 2024, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade spotlighted many of our Veterans. Today is Veterans Day, and today we join America in honoring all the brave men and women who have stepped forward to defend our nation.