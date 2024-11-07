All Who Serve- What Veterans Day Means

High school choir students from the Granite School District in Salt Lake City, UT take a moment to reflect on what Veterans Day means to them. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 16:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943366
|VIRIN:
|241107-Z-DJ140-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110677102
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.