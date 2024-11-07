Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Who Serve- What Veterans Day Means

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth and Robert Harnden

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    High school choir students from the Granite School District in Salt Lake City, UT take a moment to reflect on what Veterans Day means to them. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943366
    VIRIN: 241107-Z-DJ140-9001
    Filename: DOD_110677102
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Choir
    Veterans Day
    Salt Lake City
    Granite School District
    All Who Serve
    Tabernacle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download