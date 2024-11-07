Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris MAREX 24: 2nd Bn., 7th Marines, KORMAR, conduct BZO

    BATAM, INDONESIA

    11.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia, alongside Indonesian marines with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, conduct a battlesight zero during Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Pulau Setokok Island, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 7, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943356
    VIRIN: 241107-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110676973
    Length: 00:08:50
    Location: BATAM, ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris MAREX 24: 2nd Bn., 7th Marines, KORMAR, conduct BZO, by Sgt Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Korps Marinir
    Indopacific
    Keris MAREX
    MRFSEA

