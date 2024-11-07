Youth Search and Rescue Team Trains with National Guard Helicopter Crew

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M helicopter crew conducted aerial extraction training with 32 members of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team at Rooster Rock State Park on Nov. 9, 2024. The training, which focused on familiarizing youth searchers with military aircraft capabilities and medical evacuation procedures, strengthens the partnership between the two organizations for real-world rescue operations in Multnomah County's challenging terrain. Col. John Van Horn, Oregon National Guard state surgeon and former youth searcher himself, helped bridge the connection between the youth-led search and rescue program and military aviation assets during the day-long training event.