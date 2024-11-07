Youth Search and Rescue Team Trains with National Guard Helicopter Crew

An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M helicopter crew conducted aerial extraction training with 32 members of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team at Rooster Rock State Park on Nov. 9, 2024. The training, which focused on familiarizing youth searchers with military aircraft capabilities and medical evacuation procedures, strengthens the partnership between the two organizations for real-world rescue operations in Multnomah County's challenging terrain. Col. John Van Horn, Oregon National Guard state surgeon and former youth searcher himself, helped bridge the connection between the youth-led search and rescue program and military aviation assets during the day-long training event.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2024 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943334
|VIRIN:
|241109-Z-ZJ128-1007
|PIN:
|241109
|Filename:
|DOD_110676537
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|TROUTDALE, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
