Youth Search and Rescue Team Trains with National Guard Helicopter Crew

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Army National Guard flight medic Sgt. Ryan Cooper demonstrates proper hand and arm signals to Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team members during hot-load litter patient training with an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Rooster Rock State Park near Troutdale, Ore., Nov. 9, 2024. The hands-on training ensures ground teams can safely load patients during real-world rescue operations while the aircraft maintains power. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon Army National Guard Public Affairs)

TROUTDALE, Ore. — High school students from one of Oregon's oldest search and rescue programs became acquainted Saturday as they trained alongside an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter crew at Rooster Rock State Park.



The training brought together 32 members of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue (MCSO SAR) team with a National Guard HH-60M helicopter crew to practice aerial extraction techniques — critical skills for rescuing injured hikers in the county's challenging terrain.



"The terrain in Multnomah County is very, very dangerous," said Col. John Van Horn, Oregon National Guard state surgeon and medical liaison for MCSO SAR. "This training creates a normal partnership between our air crews and ground teams for when real evacuations are needed."



The youth-led organization, now in its sixth decade, focuses on developing student leadership while providing essential search and rescue services throughout Multnomah County. Team members respond to real missions, from locating lost hikers to assisting law enforcement with evidence searches.



"We're the main search and rescue resource for Multnomah County Sheriff's Office," said Coco Brandenburg, the team's youth president. "People join for various reasons — some are interested in military or law enforcement careers, others want to be game wardens or rangers, and some just want to challenge themselves."



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shane Broom, a maintenance test pilot with the Oregon National Guard's aviation unit in Salem, emphasized the importance of familiarizing young rescue team members with military aircraft capabilities.



"We work with ground crews during hoist extractions where an injured hiker might be in an area inaccessible to Life Flight or ground ambulances," Broom explained. "This training helps coordinate those crucial radio communications between air and ground teams."



The program accepts new members each fall, with candidates undertaking a nine-month training program covering everything from grid searches to survival skills. Successful graduates receive certification from the Sheriff's Association as qualified searchers.



For Van Horn, the program holds special significance. "I was one of these searchers when I was 16," he said. "Giving back to this organization is why I'm here today."



For those interested in serving their community through either organization: The Multnomah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue program accepts applications from individuals 14 and older who are ready to develop leadership skills while helping others in crisis — visit mcsar.org to learn more about joining one of Oregon's oldest search and rescue teams.



The Oregon Army National Guard offers another path to community service, and according to Maj. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, the ability to help fellow Oregonians in their community is why the Oregon Army National Guard is the military service of choice for many state residents. Those interested in part-time service opportunities while maintaining a civilian career can visit oregonarmyguard.com.