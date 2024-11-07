Volunteers and lake offices come together to clean up Skiatook Lake

The Skiatook Lake and Keystone Lake Offices, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, joined forces with local and national outdoors volunteer organizations to cleanup Osage Park on Skiatook Lake, November 2, 2024. The Skiatook Lake Association, Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition, and Leave No Trace volunteers assisted maintenance staff and park rangers from the lake offices to remove more than 40 bags of trash.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 16:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943318
|VIRIN:
|241102-A-PO406-8909
|Filename:
|DOD_110676133
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
