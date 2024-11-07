Hurricane Milton Response: Operation Blue Roof B-Roll Roof Installation Sarasota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Milton in Sarasota, Florida on Nov.7. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.