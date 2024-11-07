Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Milton in Sarasota, Florida on Nov.7. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 17:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943264
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-AB280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110675391
|Length:
|00:06:45
|Location:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton Response: Operation Blue Roof B-Roll Roof Installation Sarasota, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.