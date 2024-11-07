Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Response: Operation Blue Roof B-Roll Roof Installation Sarasota

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Contractors install Blue Roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Milton in Sarasota, Florida on Nov.7. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943264
    VIRIN: 241107-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_110675391
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

    USACE
    FEMA
    Sarasota
    Blue Roof
    milton24
    Yerkes South

