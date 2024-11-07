Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASAC Veterans Day message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Chief of Staff Col. Wheeler Manning and Deputy Chief of Staff David DeSantis wish the organization a happy Veterans Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943255
    VIRIN: 241106-A-IF990-2681
    Filename: DOD_110675258
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC Veterans Day message, by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download