USACE Marks Milestone in KC Levees Project with Pump Station Enhancements

On Oct. 12, 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrated the completion of pump station enhancements in the Argentine, Armourdale, and Community Improvement Districts, part of the KC Levees project. This milestone also marked the transition of pump servicing and operational control from federal to local government. The event highlighted collaboration with the Kaw Valley Drainage District, Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS, City of Kansas City, MO, and Kansas' 3rd Congressional District.
10.12.2023
11.08.2024
Newscasts
943238
231012-A-TN288-6820
DOD_110675195
00:19:11
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US
|0
|0
