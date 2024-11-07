Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) fire M-4 assault rifles during a live fire event, October 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943228
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-AS506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110675016
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Exercise, by PO3 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.