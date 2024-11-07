Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) fire M-4 assault rifles during a live fire event, October 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943228
    VIRIN: 241105-N-AS506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110675016
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

