Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Pulls Out of Bremerton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, October 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943227
    VIRIN: 241030-N-AS506-1001
    Filename: DOD_110675011
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Pulls Out of Bremerton, by PO3 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download