The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, October 30, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943227
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-AS506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110675011
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Pulls Out of Bremerton, by PO3 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
