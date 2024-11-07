B-52s land at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing lands at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England, Nov. 7, 2024, in preparation for Bomber Task Force 25-1. BTF operations are U.S. Strategic Command’s means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the Department of Defense’s National Defense Strategy at the direction of the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|11.07.2024
|11.08.2024 09:20
|B-Roll
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
