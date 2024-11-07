Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s land at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing lands at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England, Nov. 7, 2024, in preparation for Bomber Task Force 25-1. BTF operations are U.S. Strategic Command’s means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the Department of Defense’s National Defense Strategy at the direction of the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943204
    VIRIN: 241107-F-PW635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110674450
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

