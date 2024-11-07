Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit

    SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry, commander of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, addressed civilian leaders at the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit in Schaumburg, Illinois, on the importance of Army Reserve Soldiers in bolstering military and civilian supply networks. Seaberry emphasized that partnerships across sectors strengthen the adaptability and readiness of U.S. logistics, which is crucial for national security and industry resilience alike.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 08:38
    Location: SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, US

    USAR
    Invest In Your People

