Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry, commander of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, addressed civilian leaders at the SCOPE Logistics and Supply Chain Summit in Schaumburg, Illinois, on the importance of Army Reserve Soldiers in bolstering military and civilian supply networks. Seaberry emphasized that partnerships across sectors strengthen the adaptability and readiness of U.S. logistics, which is crucial for national security and industry resilience alike.