    B-52’s arrive at RAF Fairford, begin BTF 25-1

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing land at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England, Nov. 6, 2024, in preparation for Bomber Task Force 25-1. The USAF consistently makes visible its commitment to Allies and partners by deploying its forces around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 04:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943184
    VIRIN: 241106-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110674125
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, B-52’s arrive at RAF Fairford, begin BTF 25-1, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

