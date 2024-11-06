Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing land at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England, Nov. 6, 2024, in preparation for Bomber Task Force 25-1. The USAF consistently makes visible its commitment to Allies and partners by deploying its forces around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 04:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943184
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110674125
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-52’s arrive at RAF Fairford, begin BTF 25-1, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.