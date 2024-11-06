What to do in a Vehicle Accident

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Communications Strategy and Operations and the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, demonstrate the steps for reporting vehicular accidents on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. This demonstration is informing Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)