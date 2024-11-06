Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What to do in a Vehicle Accident

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Communications Strategy and Operations and the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, demonstrate the steps for reporting vehicular accidents on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. This demonstration is informing Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 01:23
    Japan
    Okinawa
    PMO
    Vehicle Safety
    MCIPAC
    Vehicle Accident

