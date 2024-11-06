What to do in a Vehicle Accident

U.S. Marines with Communications Strategy and Operations and the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, demonstrate the steps for reporting vehicular accidents on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 5, 2024. This demonstration is informing Status of Forces Agreement personnel stationed in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 01:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943180
|VIRIN:
|240005-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110674084
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
