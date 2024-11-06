Fort Drum Community and 10th Mountain Division members participate and attend the Veteran’s Day Wreath Laying Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 7, 2024. Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943108
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-GW675-8277
|Filename:
|DOD_110672969
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Veteran's Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
