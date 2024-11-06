Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Veteran's Day Wreath Laying Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Drum Community and 10th Mountain Division members participate and attend the Veteran’s Day Wreath Laying Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 7, 2024. Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943108
    VIRIN: 241107-A-GW675-8277
    Filename: DOD_110672969
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Veteran's Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Veteran's Day

