Tres Kolos Day 6

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division attend a class on climbing and repelling, and work with Dutch Marines from Marine Squadron Carib to track a target through an urban environment as part of training exercise Tres Kolos 24, on Camp Savaneta, Aruba, Oct. 22, 2024. U.S. Marines with 2/2 conducted a deployment for training to Aruba to conduct small-unit training while building camaraderie with the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, a NATO ally and routine training partner.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|10.22.2024
|11.07.2024 15:27
|B-Roll
|943097
|241022-M-FL591-1001
|DOD_110672761
|00:03:09
|CAMP SAVENTA, AW
|0
|0
