DLA Distribution workforce members discuss their time in the military and why it is important to publicly honor our nation's veterans.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943076
|VIRIN:
|241106-D-CK397-1001
|PIN:
|505908
|Filename:
|DOD_110672358
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLANND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution 2024 Veterans Day Salute, by LTC Ed Shank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
