    DLA Distribution 2024 Veterans Day Salute

    NEW CUMBERLANND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Ed Shank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Distribution workforce members discuss their time in the military and why it is important to publicly honor our nation's veterans.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 12:58
    Location: NEW CUMBERLANND, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, DLA Distribution 2024 Veterans Day Salute, by LTC Ed Shank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day

