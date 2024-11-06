Hurricane Milton: Operation Blue Roof Multi-Unit Assessments

Joan Koob, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof field quality assurance specialist and Omaha District employee, conducts a roof assessment Nov. 1 on St. Pete Beach, Florida. A homeowner applied for the program after Hurricane Milton. The assessment is to determine if the home qualifies for the free, professionally installed fiber-reinforced sheeting service offered by the Corps of Engineers in support of FEMA. The Operation Blue Roof deadline to apply is Nov. 14, 2024. To learn more, or to apply for the free program, visit Blueroof.gov or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258) (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
11.01.2024
11.07.2024
|Package
|943066
|241107-A-AB280-2001
|DOD_110672298
|00:02:12
|ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
