    Hurricane Milton: Operation Blue Roof Multi-Unit Assessments

    ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Joan Koob, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof field quality assurance specialist and Omaha District employee, conducts a roof assessment Nov. 1 on St. Pete Beach, Florida. A homeowner applied for the program after Hurricane Milton. The assessment is to determine if the home qualifies for the free, professionally installed fiber-reinforced sheeting service offered by the Corps of Engineers in support of FEMA. The Operation Blue Roof deadline to apply is Nov. 14, 2024. To learn more, or to apply for the free program, visit Blueroof.gov or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258) (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 13:16
    Location: ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Florida
    Blue Roof
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

