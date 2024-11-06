Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Brigade Casing Ceremony Speech Col. Dan Kearney

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Dan Kearney, the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division commander Foundation operations speaks during the casing of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divisions colors on Fort Drum, Nov. 06, 2024. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 14:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942910
    VIRIN: 241106-A-AO831-4984
    Filename: DOD_110670117
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Brigade Casing Ceremony Speech Col. Dan Kearney, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    1BCT
    Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download