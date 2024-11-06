1st Brigade Casing Ceremony Speech Col. Dan Kearney

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Dan Kearney, the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division commander Foundation operations speaks during the casing of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divisions colors on Fort Drum, Nov. 06, 2024. The traditional casing ceremony was held as the unit prepares to leave for the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)