    SHAPE, Chievres members join the 424 ABS Security Forces for a day Broll

    BELGIUM

    10.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Military members from SHAPE and Chievres Air Base spent a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron Security Forces Airmen at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, October 18, 2024. The day allowed participants a hands-on experience of what it takes to be a Security Forces, and provided firsthand knowledge about the equipment, technology and tactics used by Air Force Security Forces. The Broll package includes footage of participates being briefed, learning close quarter combat, clearing rooms, receiving baton training and fighting the red man suit (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 09:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942863
    VIRIN: 241018-F-PJ022-1004
    Filename: DOD_110669109
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: BE

    Security Forces
    SHAPE
    broll
    Chievres Air Base
    AFN Benelux
    424 ABS

