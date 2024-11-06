SHAPE, Chievres members join the 424 ABS Security Forces for a day Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military members from SHAPE and Chievres Air Base spent a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron Security Forces Airmen at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, October 18, 2024. The day allowed participants a hands-on experience of what it takes to be a Security Forces, and provided firsthand knowledge about the equipment, technology and tactics used by Air Force Security Forces. The Broll package includes footage of participates being briefed, learning close quarter combat, clearing rooms, receiving baton training and fighting the red man suit (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)