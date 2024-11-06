Military members from SHAPE and Chievres Air Base spent a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron Security Forces Airmen at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, October 18, 2024. The day allowed participants a hands-on experience of what it takes to be a Security Forces, and provided firsthand knowledge about the equipment, technology and tactics used by Air Force Security Forces. The Broll package includes footage of participates being briefed, learning close quarter combat, clearing rooms, receiving baton training and fighting the red man suit (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 09:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942863
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-PJ022-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110669109
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHAPE, Chievres members join the 424 ABS Security Forces for a day Broll, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.