Broll : UPDATE: USACE provides water pumps to bring flood relief to Lake Bonny residents

Maj. Matt Westcott, a commander of the Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office and deputy district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, offers an update on USACE’s role in helping the City of Lakeland and areas around Lake Bonny with water pumping operations during the recovery from Hurricane Milton. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)