USS John Basilone Sailors Tour Statue of Liberty

Sailors from the Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) tour the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York City, New York, Nov. 5, 2024. John Basilone is set to be commissioned in New York City on Nov. 9. (U.S. Navy photo by Cpl. Alexis French)