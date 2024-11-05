Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John Basilone Sailors Tour Statue of Liberty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Sailors from the Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) tour the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York City, New York, Nov. 5, 2024. John Basilone is set to be commissioned in New York City on Nov. 9. (U.S. Navy photo by Cpl. Alexis French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 23:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942837
    VIRIN: 241105-M-VM063-7953
    Filename: DOD_110668598
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: BATH, MAINE, US
    Hometown: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Basilone Sailors Tour Statue of Liberty, by Cpl Diana Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Statue of Liberty
    Commissioning Ceremony
    US Navy
    BlueGreenTeam
    DDG 122
    USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download