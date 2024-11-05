We are the men and women of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, cheering on the Army Black Knights. Go Army, Beat Navy!
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 15:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|942805
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-QV643-1001
|PIN:
|241031
|Filename:
|DOD_110668067
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Go Army Beat Navy, by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.