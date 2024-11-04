Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    European Union as a Strategic Actor Conference 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    The European Union as a Strategic Actor conference was conducted at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Garmisch, Germany on July 15 thru July 19, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 08:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942749
    VIRIN: 240719-A-UN767-1001
    Filename: DOD_110666230
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Union as a Strategic Actor Conference 2024, by SGT Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download