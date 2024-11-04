The European Union as a Strategic Actor conference was conducted at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Garmisch, Germany on July 15 thru July 19, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 08:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942749
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-UN767-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110666230
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, European Union as a Strategic Actor Conference 2024, by SGT Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.