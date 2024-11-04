Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Arrives in New York

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Julie Ann Ripley 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The Navy's newest Flight IIa DDG, the USS John Basilone (DDG 122), pulls into Pier 88, New York City, NY, on November 4. The Basilone's arrival kicks off an exciting week for the city and crew as the ship prepares to commission on November 9, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Ann Ripley).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942710
    VIRIN: 241104-N-VK502-4809
    Filename: DOD_110665472
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: BATH, MAINE, US
    Hometown: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

