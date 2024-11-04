The Navy's newest Flight IIa DDG, the USS John Basilone (DDG 122), pulls into Pier 88, New York City, NY, on November 4. The Basilone's arrival kicks off an exciting week for the city and crew as the ship prepares to commission on November 9, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Ann Ripley).
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942710
|VIRIN:
|241104-N-VK502-4809
|Filename:
|DOD_110665472
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|BATH, MAINE, US
|Hometown:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) Arrives in New York, by Julie Ann Ripley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
