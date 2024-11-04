U.S. Air Force Band of the West members perform during Red Ribbon Week at Edgewood Theater of Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. Band of the West uses music to increase public understanding of the importance of airpower, the mission, policies and programs of the Air Force and the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942668
|VIRIN:
|231104-D-RD023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110664865
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Band of the West Red Ribbon Week B-roll, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.