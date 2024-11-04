Band of the West Red Ribbon Week B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942668" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Band of the West members perform during Red Ribbon Week at Edgewood Theater of Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. Band of the West uses music to increase public understanding of the importance of airpower, the mission, policies and programs of the Air Force and the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ismael Ortega)