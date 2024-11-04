Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass National Guard Aviation helps fight wild fires

    NORTHAMPTON, MONTGOMERY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    A Blackhawk helicopter from the 3rd Battalion 126th Aviation Regiment, Mass. National Guard conducts water drops in Northhampton and Montgomery, Mass.

    Water was collected at Fitzgerald Lake in Northhampton and the Westfield Reservoir in Montgomery.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942593
    VIRIN: 241103-A-JK986-1001
    Filename: DOD_110664349
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: NORTHAMPTON, MONTGOMERY, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    TAGS

    Fire
    Wild Fire
    Civil Support
    Aviaition News
    Water Airborne Operation

