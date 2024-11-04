Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Federal Campaign Kick Off Ceremony 2024

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Give Happy! This is the theme for the Combined Federal Campaign 2024. The McNamara Headquarters Complex held this year's CFC Kick Off Ceremony, showing all the good that comes from the Federal Government workforce. The agencies involved included Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Technical Information Center, Defense Contract Audit Agency, and Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 11:15
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Defense Logistics Agency
    Defense Technical Information Center
    Defense Contract Audit Agency
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

