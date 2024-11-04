Combined Federal Campaign Kick Off Ceremony 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942576" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Give Happy! This is the theme for the Combined Federal Campaign 2024. The McNamara Headquarters Complex held this year's CFC Kick Off Ceremony, showing all the good that comes from the Federal Government workforce. The agencies involved included Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Technical Information Center, Defense Contract Audit Agency, and Defense Threat Reduction Agency.