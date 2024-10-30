Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BELGIUM

    10.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    SHAPE Community Life (SCL) is an authorized unofficial magazine, published monthly by the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group. The SCL magazine provides community and military news, information on sports and fitness and other ongoing SHAPE activities for each month’s edition. This video is for the October edition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 09:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 942539
    VIRIN: 241029-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110663563
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: BE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHAPE Community Life October, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SHAPE
    BSG
    AFN Benelux
    USAG Benelux
    SCL
    SHAPE Community Life

