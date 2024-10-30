Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE, Chievres Air Base members spend a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron Firefighters

    BELGIUM

    10.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Military members from SHAPE and Chievres Air Base spent a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron firefighters learning what it takes to be a firefighter at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, October 18, 2024. The day allowed participants a hands-on experience of what it takes to be a firefighter, and provided firsthand knowledge about the equipment, technology and tactics used in Air Force fire protection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 942530
    VIRIN: 241018-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110663252
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BE

    This work, SHAPE, Chievres Air Base members spend a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron Firefighters, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firefighter
    SHAPE
    Chievres Air Base
    AFN Benelux
    USAG Benelux
    424 ABS

