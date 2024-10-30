SHAPE, Chievres Air Base members spend a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron Firefighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military members from SHAPE and Chievres Air Base spent a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron firefighters learning what it takes to be a firefighter at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, October 18, 2024. The day allowed participants a hands-on experience of what it takes to be a firefighter, and provided firsthand knowledge about the equipment, technology and tactics used in Air Force fire protection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)