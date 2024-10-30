Military members from SHAPE and Chievres Air Base spent a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron firefighters learning what it takes to be a firefighter at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, October 18, 2024. The day allowed participants a hands-on experience of what it takes to be a firefighter, and provided firsthand knowledge about the equipment, technology and tactics used in Air Force fire protection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 09:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|942530
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110663252
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SHAPE, Chievres Air Base members spend a day with the 424 Air Base Squadron Firefighters, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
