    MCIPAC Halloween Extravaganza | B-Roll

    CAMP LESTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Thomas Sheng  

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Local community residents and Status of Forces Agreement personnel go trick-or-treating during the Halloween Extravaganza on Camp Lester, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. The four-hour event allowed local Okinawa residents to visit Camp Lester and experience food trucks, trunk-or-treat, graveyard, and a resource fair. Attendees were also invited to go trick-or-treating in the housing area on Camp Lester and purchase items at the exchange convenience store. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 01:07
