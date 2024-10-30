Local community residents and Status of Forces Agreement personnel go trick-or-treating during the Halloween Extravaganza on Camp Lester, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. The four-hour event allowed local Okinawa residents to visit Camp Lester and experience food trucks, trunk-or-treat, graveyard, and a resource fair. Attendees were also invited to go trick-or-treating in the housing area on Camp Lester and purchase items at the exchange convenience store. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 01:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942510
|VIRIN:
|241031-M-DJ385-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662928
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CAMP LESTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC Halloween Extravaganza | B-Roll, by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.