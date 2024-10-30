MCIPAC Halloween Extravaganza | B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Local community residents and Status of Forces Agreement personnel go trick-or-treating during the Halloween Extravaganza on Camp Lester, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. The four-hour event allowed local Okinawa residents to visit Camp Lester and experience food trucks, trunk-or-treat, graveyard, and a resource fair. Attendees were also invited to go trick-or-treating in the housing area on Camp Lester and purchase items at the exchange convenience store. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)