    The 623rd ACS can’t be pinned down

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The 623 Air Control Squadron worked with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force to provide battle management in support of exercise Keen Sword 25 Oct 18 - Nov 1, 2024. After traveling over 1,500 miles from their home station at Kadena Air Base, Japan, the 623rd ACS integrated with their U.S Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and JASDF counterparts to successfully provide command and control capabilities to aircraft participating in KS25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    This work, The 623rd ACS can’t be pinned down, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    Radar
    Keen Sword
    623rd ACS
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing Air Defense Company

