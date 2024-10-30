MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The 623 Air Control Squadron worked with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force to provide battle management in support of exercise Keen Sword 25 Oct 18 - Nov 1, 2024. After traveling over 1,500 miles from their home station at Kadena Air Base, Japan, the 623rd ACS integrated with their U.S Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and JASDF counterparts to successfully provide command and control capabilities to aircraft participating in KS25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 22:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942489
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-IV293-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110662847
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 623rd ACS can’t be pinned down, by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.