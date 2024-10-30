The 623rd ACS can’t be pinned down

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The 623 Air Control Squadron worked with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force to provide battle management in support of exercise Keen Sword 25 Oct 18 - Nov 1, 2024. After traveling over 1,500 miles from their home station at Kadena Air Base, Japan, the 623rd ACS integrated with their U.S Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and JASDF counterparts to successfully provide command and control capabilities to aircraft participating in KS25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)