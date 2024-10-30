Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing holds two mile base run

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, run and walk two miles along the airfield, Nov. 2, 2024, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The run, which was themed red, white and blue, was a wing-wide event with participation from all Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942486
    VIRIN: 241102-F-KA915-6170
    Filename: DOD_110662790
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing holds two mile base run, by SrA Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

