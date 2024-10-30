129th Rescue Wing holds two mile base run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, run and walk two miles along the airfield, Nov. 2, 2024, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The run, which was themed red, white and blue, was a wing-wide event with participation from all Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious)