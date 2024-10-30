Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons Qualification 415th Civil Affairs Battalion Ft. Custer Michigan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Army Soldiers, assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves, engage targets with the M4 carbine rifle during their weapon qualification at Fort Custer, Augusta, Mich., on Nov. 2, 2024. Soldiers must qualify on their assigned weapon annually to maintain their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sergeant Patrick Mayabb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942485
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-PJ003-1001
    Filename: DOD_110662787
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Qualification 415th Civil Affairs Battalion Ft. Custer Michigan, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Weapons Exercise

    TAGS

    415th Civil Affairs Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download