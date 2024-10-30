Army Soldiers, assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Reserves, engage targets with the M4 carbine rifle during their weapon qualification at Fort Custer, Augusta, Mich., on Nov. 2, 2024. Soldiers must qualify on their assigned weapon annually to maintain their marksmanship skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sergeant Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942485
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-PJ003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110662787
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons Qualification 415th Civil Affairs Battalion Ft. Custer Michigan, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weapons Exercise