    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion Supports Relief Efforts

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Luke Hargrove assigned to 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion talks about hurricane support missions from Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard continues to support the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the state, county, and local first responders in the areas impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942415
    VIRIN: 241002-Z-HJ056-5823
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Tennessee National Guard
    disaster relief
    Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Hurricane Helene
    TNNGHurricaneHelene24

