U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Luke Hargrove assigned to 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion talks about hurricane support missions from Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard continues to support the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the state, county, and local first responders in the areas impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 10:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942415
|VIRIN:
|241002-Z-HJ056-5823
|Filename:
|DOD_110661893
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion Supports Relief Efforts, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
