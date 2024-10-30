1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion Supports Relief Efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Luke Hargrove assigned to 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion talks about hurricane support missions from Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 2, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard continues to support the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the state, county, and local first responders in the areas impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)