    82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade - SLOW MOTION

    FAYETTVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Video by Pfc. Noe Cork 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Band and 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div., march in the Cumberland County Council’s Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. The ‘All American’ Division represented XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty as they marched down Hay Street lined with veterans and families from the community to cheer the military and other organizations honoring past and present heroes. (U.S. Army video by PFC Noe Cork)
    *Media captured in slow motion and does not contain sound.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942390
    VIRIN: 241102-A-UV759-1001
    Filename: DOD_110661039
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FAYETTVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade - SLOW MOTION, by PFC Noe Cork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Veterans Day
    Paratrooper
    Parade
    Band
    Slow Motion

