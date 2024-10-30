82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade - SLOW MOTION

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Band and 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div., march in the Cumberland County Council’s Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. The ‘All American’ Division represented XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty as they marched down Hay Street lined with veterans and families from the community to cheer the military and other organizations honoring past and present heroes. (U.S. Army video by PFC Noe Cork)

*Media captured in slow motion and does not contain sound.