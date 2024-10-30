82nd ABN DIV marches in 2024 Veterans Day parade - SLOW MOTION

U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division Band and 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div., march in the Cumberland County Council’s Veterans Day Parade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. The ‘All American’ Division represented XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty as they marched down Hay Street lined with veterans and families from the community to cheer the military and other organizations honoring past and present heroes. (U.S. Army video by PFC Noe Cork)
*Media captured in slow motion and does not contain sound.
Date Taken:
|02.11.2024
Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 17:30
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|942390
VIRIN:
|241102-A-UV759-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110661039
Length:
|00:02:25
Location:
|FAYETTVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
