U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers competed against each other in the Second Annual All-Star Langley vs. Eustis Flag Football Game on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2024. The game was created to boost morale while paying homage to the age-old rivalry of the U.S. Air Force Academy vs. West Point Football teams. With a score of 34-7, the Army remains the two-time undefeated champions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|11.01.2024
|11.02.2024 09:50
|Package
|942366
|241101-F-DA718-1001
|DOD_110660666
|00:00:58
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
