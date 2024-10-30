Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Annual All-Star Langley vs. Eustis Flag Football Game

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers competed against each other in the Second Annual All-Star Langley vs. Eustis Flag Football Game on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2024. The game was created to boost morale while paying homage to the age-old rivalry of the U.S. Air Force Academy vs. West Point Football teams. With a score of 34-7, the Army remains the two-time undefeated champions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 09:50
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Air Force
    Army
    Flag Football
    JBLE

