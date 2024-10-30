video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and Army Soldiers competed against each other in the Second Annual All-Star Langley vs. Eustis Flag Football Game on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2024. The game was created to boost morale while paying homage to the age-old rivalry of the U.S. Air Force Academy vs. West Point Football teams. With a score of 34-7, the Army remains the two-time undefeated champions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)