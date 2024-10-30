2024 Military Appreciation Picnic B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942272" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the 20th Fighter Wing participated in the Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is an annual event held by the 20th Fighter Wing and Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce to celebrate service members at Shaw. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)