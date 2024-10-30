Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Military Appreciation Picnic B-roll

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Members from the 20th Fighter Wing participated in the Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is an annual event held by the 20th Fighter Wing and Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce to celebrate service members at Shaw. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 16:06
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Veterans Day
    Military Appreciation Picnic

