Members from the 20th Fighter Wing participated in the Military Appreciation Picnic at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 1, 2024. The Military Appreciation Picnic is an annual event held by the 20th Fighter Wing and Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce to celebrate service members at Shaw. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942272
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-TK030-2983
|Filename:
|DOD_110659928
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Military Appreciation Picnic B-roll, by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.