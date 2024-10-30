Joint Base Andrews Mission Video 2023

Mission video showcasing the capabilities and range of Joint Base Andrews military service members, civilians, and assets, compiled in 2023. The footage highlights various exercises and missions executed by JBA personnel across multiple military branches with unique missions and functions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)
