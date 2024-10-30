Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews Mission Video 2023

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith 

    316th Wing

    Mission video showcasing the capabilities and range of Joint Base Andrews military service members, civilians, and assets, compiled in 2023. The footage highlights various exercises and missions executed by JBA personnel across multiple military branches with unique missions and functions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942215
    VIRIN: 231031-F-XB588-1001
    Filename: DOD_110659223
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Joint Base Andrews Mission Video 2023, by SrA Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    TAGS

    Joint Base
    Navy
    Air Force
    Partnership
    Mission Video

