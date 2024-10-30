In an electrifying assembly, Captain Current, the Kentucky Science Center's very own superhero, charged up the students of Fort Campbell Marshall Elementary School with hands-on lessons about electricity. With excitement sparking throughout the room, students learned how energy is generated and joined Captain Current’s team as Energy-Saving Cadets. This dynamic event, part of a partnership between the Kentucky Science Center and Fort Campbell, raises energy awareness and inspires future energy champions!
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 11:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942209
|VIRIN:
|241030-O-JS100-2752
|Filename:
|DOD_110659190
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain Current Visits Marshall Elementary, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.