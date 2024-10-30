Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Current Visits Marshall Elementary

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    In an electrifying assembly, Captain Current, the Kentucky Science Center's very own superhero, charged up the students of Fort Campbell Marshall Elementary School with hands-on lessons about electricity. With excitement sparking throughout the room, students learned how energy is generated and joined Captain Current’s team as Energy-Saving Cadets. This dynamic event, part of a partnership between the Kentucky Science Center and Fort Campbell, raises energy awareness and inspires future energy champions!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 11:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942209
    VIRIN: 241030-O-JS100-2752
    Filename: DOD_110659190
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Current Visits Marshall Elementary, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Energy Awareness

