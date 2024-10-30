Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton24: Blue Roof Lake Bernadette Community Center ROE collection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    US Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Roofing Planning and Response Team member Clara Baber help residents of the Lake Bernadette community Oct. 26 at a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site in Zephyrhills, Florida. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 10:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942185
    VIRIN: 241026-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_110658972
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton24: Blue Roof Lake Bernadette Community Center ROE collection, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Jacksonville District
    Blue Roof
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download