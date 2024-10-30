Hurricane Milton24: Blue Roof Lake Bernadette Community Center ROE collection

US Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Roofing Planning and Response Team member Clara Baber help residents of the Lake Bernadette community Oct. 26 at a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site in Zephyrhills, Florida. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
October 26, 2024
|11.01.2024 10:59
|Package
|942185
|241026-A-AB280-2001
|DOD_110658972
|00:01:28
Zephyrhills, Florida
|0
|0
