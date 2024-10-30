Hurricane Milton24: Blue Roof Lake Bernadette Community Center ROE collection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

US Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Roofing Planning and Response Team member Clara Baber help residents of the Lake Bernadette community Oct. 26 at a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site in Zephyrhills, Florida. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (U.S. Army video by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)