Washington Headquarter Services (WHS) Welcome to the Pentagon.



WHS is the designated support and service provider of human resources, facilities, resource management, contracting, personnel security, research, equal employment opportunity, transportation, and executive services for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, the Military Departments, other select DoD Components in the National Capital Region and beyond, Congress, and the White House.