Washington Headquarter Services (WHS) Welcome to the Pentagon.
WHS is the designated support and service provider of human resources, facilities, resource management, contracting, personnel security, research, equal employment opportunity, transportation, and executive services for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, the Military Departments, other select DoD Components in the National Capital Region and beyond, Congress, and the White House.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942179
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-BY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110658927
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to the Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.