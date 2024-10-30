241031-N-EU502-2002
A B-roll package of Sailors conducting a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 31, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 22:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942131
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-EU502-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110657992
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll package of Sailors conducting a general quarters drill, by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.