Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron

In this iteration of the Vandenberg Spaceport Spotlight, members of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron discuss their critical role in maintaining Vandenberg Space Force Base. From ensuring launch infrastructure to preserving cultural resources, the squadron emphasizes the teamwork required to support successful operations. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)