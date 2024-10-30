Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Civil Engineer Squadron

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    In this iteration of the Vandenberg Spaceport Spotlight, members of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron discuss their critical role in maintaining Vandenberg Space Force Base. From ensuring launch infrastructure to preserving cultural resources, the squadron emphasizes the teamwork required to support successful operations. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 16:17
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

