10th Mountain Division Retention Ceremony B-Roll

The 10th Mountain Division holds a retention award ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 30, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division recognizes career counselors, battalions, and brigades for excelling in maintaining the end strength within the U.S. Army and providing Soldiers with beneficial opportunities in order to advance their military careers. (U.S Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)