    10th Mountain Division Retention Ceremony B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division holds a retention award ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 30, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division recognizes career counselors, battalions, and brigades for excelling in maintaining the end strength within the U.S. Army and providing Soldiers with beneficial opportunities in order to advance their military careers. (U.S Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941943
    VIRIN: 241030-A-RM492-4233
    Filename: DOD_110654927
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Retention Ceremony B-Roll, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Retention
    10thMountainDivision

