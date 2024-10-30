Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division HHBN Individual Task Round Robin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) execute Individual Techniques Round Robin, sharpening their war-fighting functions such as camouflage, chemical attack safety, and radio operations, Oct. 30, 2024 at Sexton Field on Fort Drum. The ITRR was held in preparation for the unit’s upcoming “Division in the Dirt” rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941939
    VIRIN: 241030-A-UV937-3081
    Filename: DOD_110654920
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division HHBN Individual Task Round Robin, by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download