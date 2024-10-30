10th Mountain Division HHBN Individual Task Round Robin

Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) execute Individual Techniques Round Robin, sharpening their war-fighting functions such as camouflage, chemical attack safety, and radio operations, Oct. 30, 2024 at Sexton Field on Fort Drum. The ITRR was held in preparation for the unit’s upcoming “Division in the Dirt” rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)
|10.30.2024
|10.30.2024 16:58
|B-Roll
|941939
|241030-A-UV937-3081
|DOD_110654920
|00:01:20
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
