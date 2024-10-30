10th Mountain Division HHBN Individual Task Round Robin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) execute Individual Techniques Round Robin, sharpening their war-fighting functions such as camouflage, chemical attack safety, and radio operations, Oct. 30, 2024 at Sexton Field on Fort Drum. The ITRR was held in preparation for the unit’s upcoming “Division in the Dirt” rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)