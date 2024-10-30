Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw Airmen Participate in Exercise Spooky Weasel

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Members from 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Emergency Management and 20th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) conduct exercise Spooky Weasel at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range, S.C., Oct. 10, 2024. Exercise Spooky Weasel included members from EOD, SFS and Emergency Management in order to practice effective communication within teams in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 13:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941905
    VIRIN: 241010-F-TK030-5941
    Filename: DOD_110654292
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Emergency Management
    SFS
    EOD
    Spooky Weasel

