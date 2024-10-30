Michigan Infantry Rendezvous 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Michigan National Guard veterans attend the Infantry Rendezvous event at Camp Grayling, Mich., Oct. 19, 2024. The Infantry Rendezvous brought together current and former members of the 125th and 126th Infantry regiments of the Michigan Army National Guard and their families to foster esprit de corps amongst Michigan's infantry community and strengthen connections with their regimental associations. (U.S. Army video by Daniel Garas)