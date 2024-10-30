Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Infantry Rendezvous 2024

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Michigan National Guard veterans attend the Infantry Rendezvous event at Camp Grayling, Mich., Oct. 19, 2024. The Infantry Rendezvous brought together current and former members of the 125th and 126th Infantry regiments of the Michigan Army National Guard and their families to foster esprit de corps amongst Michigan's infantry community and strengthen connections with their regimental associations. (U.S. Army video by Daniel Garas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941903
    VIRIN: 241019-A-OV434-3210
    Filename: DOD_110654165
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    Heritage
    Infantry
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    1-125 Infantry
    3-126 Infantry

