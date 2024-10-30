Michigan Infantry Rendezvous 2024

Michigan National Guard veterans attend the Infantry Rendezvous event at Camp Grayling, Mich., Oct. 19, 2024. The Infantry Rendezvous brought together current and former members of the 125th and 126th Infantry regiments of the Michigan Army National Guard and their families to foster esprit de corps amongst Michigan's infantry community and strengthen connections with their regimental associations. (U.S. Army video by Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941903
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-OV434-3210
|Filename:
|DOD_110654165
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
